STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

State machinery swings into action to take migrant workers home

Official sources said that the ticket information were pinned on to the clothes of the workers and they were instructed not to take them off until they disembark the train.

Published: 13th May 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Thirty-one government buses and a van, on Tuesday evening, ferried into Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station as many as 1,025 migrant workers from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) premises and 11 more from Tirunelveli Corporation. Besides, 296 migrant workers from Thoothukudi district arrived at the railway station in 11 buses. At the time of writing this story, the workers were all set to board that night, a special train, arranged by the Central government, taking them back to their homes in Bihar. Sources said that the State government made arrangements for the tickets, food and other resources required for the workers' journey back home.

Official sources said that the ticket information were pinned on to the clothes of the workers and they were instructed not to take them off until they disembark the train. The body temperature of the workers were recorded and a medical examination was conducted on the KKNPP plant premises itself, added sources. During the evening, the train was disinfected, and Assistant Commissioner Iyyappan, along with Health Officer Arasakumar, inspected the precautionary works carried out at the railway station. Line marks were painted on the railway station premises, in order for the workers to maintain social distancing while boarding the train.

Train to Jharkhand on Wednesday

The railway officials said that another special train on Wednesday would leave for Jharkhand, transporting over 1,000 more workers from the KKNPP.

CM announces Rs 3 lakh relief to injured cops

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively to a police personnel and Kudankulam inspector, who both were injured during an agitation, staged by migrant workers on Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) premises on Saturday. More than 800 workers, demanding to send them back home, had staged a protest, which caused the agitation. The two injured police personnel -- Kudankulam Inspector Anthony Jegatha and one Sakthivel -- were admitted to a government hospital later that day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 lockdown migrant workers
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp