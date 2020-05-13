STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaniyambadi Municipal Commissioner shunted out after video of damaging veggies goes viral

State Human Rights Commission took suo moto cognizance of the issue and shot off notices to Cecil Thomas and Commissioner of Municipal Administration (CMA).

Published: 13th May 2020 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Vaniyambadi Municipal Commissioner Cecil Thomas pushing over a vegetable seller's cart. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Vaniyambadi Municipal Engineer (ME) Cecil Thomas, who was holding additional charge of Municipal Commissioner, was shunted out on Wednesday following a controversy over damaging veggies and fruits of pavement shops in the business town.

A video clipping showing him throwing off veggies and fruits kept in pavement shops and carts on LC Road in Vaniyambadi on Tuesday went viral on social media inviting the wrath of the netizens. Later, he had apologized for his outrageous action.

On Wednesday, he visited LC Road and gave away 25 kg rice each to the vendors to compensate for the loss, sources said.

Vaniyambadi Municipal Commissioner Cecil Thomas while giving 25 kg rice each to the vendors to compensate for the loss.

In the meantime, Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission took suo moto cognizance of the issue and shot off notices to Cecil Thomas and Commissioner of Municipal Administration (CMA).

Rapping the commissioner for his highhandedness, the Commission said he had 'exceeded his powers, and taken the law unto his own hand, which resulted vandalism.'

Subsequently, he was summoned to CMA office seeking an explanation. The sources stated that he has left for Chennai to submit his explanation.

The CMA shunted him out of Vaniyambadi in consequent to an inquiry and Mevisharam ME Babu was transferred to his place.

"Cecil Thomas has been shunted out. In his place, Babu, ME of Melvisharam municipality is posted," a senior officer said.

Sale of vegetables and fruits in LC Road through permanent shops was banned following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Vaniyambadi as it is located close to the weekly shandy, the sources noted, adding that Cecil Thomas had issued warning twice but the vendors did not heed to him.

Later he threw off the veggies and fruits, with an intention to protect the area but it backfired.

