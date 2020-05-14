Adamant Koyambedu traders cause for spike: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday attributed the spike in cases in Chennai to the adamancy of Koyambedu market traders when told to shift to a temporary facility. He denied allegations that the infection had spread because his government failed to take appropriate action.

“Despite continuous requests from the government, the traders were firm on their stand. The said they would face huge losses if they move to another place. The infection has spread through the persons from Koyambedu who moved to other districts. In Chennai also, the number of Corona cases have gone up due to this,” Palaniswami said while addressing District Collectors via video conference.

“After the spread occurred, the traders accepted the decision to move to Thirumazhisai.” Explaining the efforts taken by the government to avert any eventuality at Koyambedu market, Palaniswami recalled that senior officials held talks with the traders on March 19 requesting them to move the temporary market.

Later, talks were held many times and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited Koyambedu market on March 29 and once again requested them to move to a temporary place since a large number of people gather at the market. This request was also rejected by the traders.

The Deputy Chief Minister held three more rounds of talks with the traders on April 6, 11 and 24 explaining the situation that people visiting Koyambedu did not maintain social distance. However, the traders did not accept the requests made by the government. Besides, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Chennai City Police Commissioner, Agriculture Secretary and CMDA officials also held talks.

Regarding the movement of migrant labourers, the Chief Minister said only certain trains have been allotted by the Railways. Per day, 8 to 10 trains have been allotted and hence the delay in taking the migrant labourers to their home States. So, I appeal to them to be patient for some time. Similarly, the government had been taking steps to bring back workers from Tamil Nadu stranded in other States, he said.

8.4 lakh workers to get additional Rs 1,000

Chennai: The State government has sanctioned Rs 83.99 crore from State Disaster Response Fund to disburse an ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 to 8.39 lakh scavengers, fishermen, transgenders, tribals, traders, denotified communities, Narikuravas, Puthirai Vannan, cracker unit workers, cine workers, priests, ulemas, folk art and culture workers and khadi labourers, who have been registered as members of various welfare boards, affected due to the extension of the lockdown. This is in addition to Rs 1,000 already given to them earlier.