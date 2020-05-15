10-year-old girl gives up her savings for COVID-19 relief

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 10-year-old girl Kameshwaram donated Rs 2,210 of her savings for COVID-19 relief on Thursday. The girl had saved the money to buy a bicycle and donated it to the Chief Minister's fund through the Nagapattinam district administration.

P Kanaga is a Class 5 student of St Sebastian's Higher Secondary School in Kameshwaram., She told TNIE, "I was saving money for two years to buy a bicycle. I saw a lot of people suffering from coronavirus on television at home. I decided to give my savings so that someone can be helped," said Kanaga, Her father V Poomalai (40) is a marginal farmer who cultivates greens (Keerai) on an acre and sells them. He lost his right arm in a construction site accident two years ago and is an amputee. Poomalai is also part of 'Friends Of Police'. "I am glad to contribute to a cause as per the wishes of my daughter.

Let the amount help the needy ones, "said Poomalai.

Kanaga's mother Thamayanathi (37) is a farmworker and her brother Gokul (8) is a Class 8 student. The family met District Collector Praveen P Nair at the Nagapattinam district collectorate on Thursday and handed over the amount for the Chief Minister's fund. Nair lauded the girl and the family for their contribution.