Fear grips Class X students in border towns

COIMBATORE: With the government announcing the commencement of class 10 board exams, students living in Kerala’s border towns but enrolled into schools located in the neighbouring Coimbatore district have expressed concerns about the travel restrictions that would hinder them while trying to reach examination centres.

Those living in neighbouring districts in the State but studying in Coimbatore have also voiced similar concerns about the restrictions imposed as part of the lockdown curbs. Recently, School Education Minister (SED) K A Sengottaiyan announced that the exams would commence on June 1.

A resident of Kerala’s Palakkad district and a student of a school in Kovaipudur here, H Aarthi, said she wants the Tamil Nadu government to address the issue.

“The government should help us reach the exam centres as there are a lot of restrictions on the border. Police in both the States are enforcing restrictions on the movement to prevent spread of COVID-19. Presently, I do not know how we would write exams,” she said.

Another student from Palakkad said, “If we come to Coimbatore for exam, as per norm, first we should get e-pass from Palakkad district administration and we should inform to Coimbatore district administration. Later, we should be on home-quarantine for 14 days. In this situation, how we can go to Coimbatore for exams once in two days. Moreover, we have no relatives in Coimbatore to think of options to stay there.”

A senior official in Coimbatore district administration said the concerns would be taken to officials in the State government.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P Usha said, “Now, we are collecting particulars of students, who are residing in the neighbouring state and other districts within Tamil Nadu. The details would be sent to the school education department.”

A top official in the SED said, “We have formed a committee headed by CEO in the district to help students and clarify doubts pertaining to the exams. This committee will start functioning soon. However, the department is yet to take a decision on providing transport facility to such students in the neighbouring state.”

Meanwhile, the SED - Coimbatore - would be launching an online portal - www.cbeschools.com - on Friday for conducting classes online for class 10 students. An official said, “The move is aimed at preparing students for the exam.”

Around 20 government and aided schools have registered in the portal and school teachers will take classes from Friday, the official said, adding that the classes can be accessed on laptops or android mobile phones after a registration.

Chief Educational Officer Usha said, “The classes would be focussing on revision, besides clearing doubts of students. Those who don’t have the gadgets would be monitored on phone calls.”