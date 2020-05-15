STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sixth special train from Vellore leaves for Jharkhand with 1464 migrant workers, patients

The passengers included stranded labourers working in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Villupuram, besides patients visiting CMC Hospital, said a senior official.

Special train ferrying stranded patients from Vellore left for Howrah in West Bengal

Migrant workers wave hands as the fourth Shramik special chugged off from Katpadi railway junction in Vellore district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The sixth Shramik special train from Katpadi railway junction in Vellore departed for Tatanagar in Jharkhand with 1464 stranded labourers from five districts and patients on Friday afternoon.

The passengers included stranded labourers working in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Villupuram, besides patients visiting CMC Hospital, said a senior official.

The stranded labourers from the neighbouring districts were brought to Katpadi junction through special buses and were subjected to tests.

Officers from the revenue and health departments, police and volunteers including from the Red Cross guided them to the station and provided free food, water and sanitisers.

In previous special trains, stranded patients who had visited CMC Hospital in Vellore were transported back to their native states including Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar, officials noted.

The first special train was operated on 6 May with 1140 passengers to Jharkhand from Katpadi. So far, a total of 9,167 stranded patients and migrant workers were sent back to their native states from Katpadi.

