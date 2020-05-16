STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK’s silence on KS Alagiri case leaves Congress cadre upset

The Cuddalore Police recently filed a case against KS Alagiri and a few other Congressmen for staging a protest.

Published: 16th May 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:59 AM

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is DMK president MK Stalin still bearing animosity towards Congress State chief KS Alagiri? Congress leaders and cadre did not miss that Stalin did not condemn the recent police case filed against the State leader for staging a demonstration against reopening of TASMAC outlets. They feel that Stalin is still giving a cold shoulder to Alagiri even months after the latter made an open statement expressing disappointment over the seats allocated to the party in local body polls.

The Cuddalore police recently filed a case against Alagiri and a few other Congressmen for staging a protest. All allies and parties cordial with DMK had staged protests against the government decision to reopen TASMAC outlets.

While a few leaders in the alliance, like CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, condemned the police action, DMK leaders have so far been silent on the issue.  

Several social media users raised the issue and a section of Congress leaders and cadre have expressed displeasure at Stalin’s silence. State secretary of Congress farmers’ wing GK Muralidharan told Express,

“First of all, we want to thank the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led State government for considering our State president as the only true opposition leader. Isn’t that why they booked only him even though a lot of opposition leaders agitated against the TASMAC reopening. After sensing this recognition, Stalin must have refrained from condemning the police excess.”

Another State functionary of the Congress on condition of anonymity told Express, “MK Stalin wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery. He knows everything that is happening in Delhi, but is ignorant of the happenings in Cuddalore district which is hardly 250 km away from Chennai. I think that’s why he didn’t make any comments on this”, he said in a sarcastic tone.  

Another Congress leader from Thiruvallur district says, “I think he is not ready to forgive KS Alagiri for issuing a statement during the indirect elections for local body heads and deputy postings. Alagiri had then expressed his displeasure over the big-brotherly attitude of DMK district level functionaries.” Several DMK men refused to comment when contacted.

  • tmranganathan
    DMK and congress still thinnk they are parties worth talking about when people are getting ready to expel italian congress to Turin
    22 hours ago reply
