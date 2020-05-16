STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Don't walk home, TN govt will send you by train': Edappadi's appeal to migrant workers

So far, 55,473 migrant workers have been sent through 43 special trains to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the northeastern states.

Migrant labourers from UP on NH-16 on the outskirts of Chennai

Migrant labourers from UP on NH-16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday appealed to migrant workers not to leave for their home states on their own either by walk or by vehicles since the Tamil Nadu government has been taking steps to send at least 10,000 migrant workers home every day.  

So far, 55,473 migrant workers have been sent through 43 special trains to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the northeastern states.  

"The Tamil Nadu government is bearing all travel expenses including the railway fare of the migrant workers who are willing to go their native states. As such, I appeal to them not to leave for their home states on their own either by walk or vehicles," he said in a statement here.

"The state government has planned to send around 10,000 migrant workers per day after getting the consent of the concerned states. So, I request the migrant workers to stay in the relief camps until arrangements are made," the Chief Minister added.

