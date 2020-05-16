Health minister inspects medical college’s Covid ward

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar inspected Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital’s COVID-19 treatment ward and also the Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited production unit on Friday.

The Minister also inspected the robot that was deployed in the COVID-19 ward at the medical college.

Then he went to the TAMPCOL production unit in Chengalpattu district and inspected preparation work of Kabasura Kudineer, Nilavembu Kudineer and Ayush medicine at the unit.

Earlier the Minister enquired about coronavirus treatment protocol and precaution activities being taken up at private hospitals with Indian Medical Association (IMA) through video conference from DMS campus.