Tamil Nadu govt extends lockdown relief of Rs 2000 to unregistered hairdressers too

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that hairdressers who are not members of the Tamil Nadu Hair Dressers Welfare Board would also get Rs 2,000 as relief assistance during the lockdown period as they are not allowed to open saloons to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Already, 14,667 hairdressers who are members of the welfare board have been given Rs 2,000 in two instalments. Since the central government guidelines do not allow saloons during the lockdown, those who are not members of the board had represented to the government that their livelihoods have been affected and sought relief assistance.

Considering their request, the Chief Minister has decided to extend the relief to unregistered hairdressers too.

An official release here said unregistered hairdressers should approach the village administrative officer in rural areas and submit a petition. Similarly, those in town panchayats, municipal and corpration areas have to approach the zonal officers for relief assistance.

The officers will verify the representations and recommend to the district collectors and they in turn would order disbursal of assistance. Detailed guidelines in this regard would be issued by the commissioner of revenue administration.