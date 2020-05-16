Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, toll now 74; tally of infected people go up to 10,585

By PTI

CHENNAI: Three people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday while 477 tested positive, taking the infection tally to 10,585, the state health department said.

The fatalities include a 74-year-old man. With this, the death toll in the state has risen to 74, state health minister C Vijaya Baskar said.

Chennai continues to lead with the majority of positive cases among districts at 332, he said.

Briefing reporters, the minister said of the 477 newly infected, 93 were those who arrived from other countries and states.

According to him, 10,535 samples were tested on Saturday, he said.

Baskar said the State has been witnessing a decline in the number of positive cases in the last few days.