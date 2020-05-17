STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Customised cab interiors to ensure passengers' safety in Coimbatore

This will help his customer avoid physical contact with both the driver and the fellow passenger.

Published: 17th May 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Transparent mica sheets separating driver and passengers in a cab in Coimbatore.

Transparent mica sheets separating driver and passengers in a cab in Coimbatore.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In an attempt to ensure safe travel for his customers, a Coimbatore-based private taxi owner has customized his vehicle's interior by fixing transparent mica sheets. This will help his customer avoid physical contact with both the driver and the fellow passenger.

Speaking to TNIE, R Amar (38) from Kavundampalayam said he came up with this idea as taxi drivers, who are back to business, have high chances of contracting the novel coronavirus. His friend Bilal, a car decorator, has helped him execute his plan of partitioning both rows of the car and its passenger seats.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"As per the guidelines, only two passengers will be permitted to travel in the taxi and both will be seated at the rear row of the vehicle. So, the interior partitioning, which was launched officially in Kerala using fiberglass, is an arrangement made to ensure their safety. I preferred transparent mica sheets as it is more flexible than fiberglass. This arrangement costs 2,000 per vehicle," he explained.

If the State government makes this arrangement mandatory in all cabs, people could travel without any fear of contracting the viral infection, Amar added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coimbatore Cab Taxi lockdown coronavirus
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp