Kudimaramathu works kick off in Nagai, Karur

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Handlooms and Textile Minister OS Manian laid the foundation stones for two Kudimaramathu works in the district on Saturday.

Addressing media Manian said the Chief Minister would soon announce good news about the opening of the Mettur dam indicating that the reservoir could be opened on its customary date of June 12 this year

The Minister supervised desilting works in Malliyanaru river in Thalaignayiru and masonry works in the reservoir of mudikondan river in Thirumarugal.

A total of 1229 works are planned across the State at a cost of Rs 499.75 crores. Of this, 131 works would be carried out in Nagapattinam district at a cost of Rs 36.05 crores.

Karur Transport minister Vijayabaskar on Saturday kickstarted desilting of 4-km Nangam Kaatu sluice water body in Nagavaram Panchayat.

A total of 42.6 km of water bodies at 11 places will be desilted at a cost of Rs 1.38 crores in the district, he said.

He added, “Excess water from large lakes, including Panjapatti, Sivayam, Nallur and Kazhugur overflow and reach the Cauvery river via several water bodies including Sivayam sluice, Kolaikaran Kovil sluice, Inangur sluice I, sluice II, Purasampatty sluice, Panaiyur sluice, Nangam forest sluice, Nangam Thogaikarai channel, Pettavaithalai metuperanai channel and Nangam Poyyamani channel. In order to clear the hurdles on the pathway of the above said waterbodies the Kulithalai zone farmers had put forth a request to desilt it.”

He said that the works would be completed before water is released from the Mettur Dam next month, such that it reaches the tail end portions.