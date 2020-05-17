Man held for breaking open outlet to steal liquor bottles

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a TASMAC outlet to steal liquor bottles here on Thursday. According to the Coimbatore police, the man – S Mahendran from Thiruvalluvar Nagar working as a coolie – allegedly broke open the rooftop of a TASMAC outlet near Pookadai lane bus stop in Mettupalayam at around 1.30 pm on Thursday.

Upon noticing, the locals alerted the police, who then caught him red-handed. The police said that he entered into the shop with an intention to steal liquor bottles. Based on a complaint, Mettupalayam police booked Mahendran. He was remanded in prison on Thursday night, said the police.