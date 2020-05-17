Two Chennai ration shop employees test coronavirus positive in Nagapattinam, tally reaches 50

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/THANJAVUR: Two ration shop workers who returned to Nagapattinam from Chennai tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The two were admitted in the Nagapattinam GH as against the earlier practice of sending to Tiruvarur.

District epidemiologist Dr Liyakath Ali said all positive cases would henceforth be treated locally. The workers are the first two cases of Chennai returnees testing positive in the district. The two male patients were working in different ration shops but stayed together. One is aged 49 and hails from Kottarakudi in Thirumarugal while the other is a 51-year-old native of Okkur in Kilvelur.

They arrived from Chennai on a two-wheeler and were screened at Vanjiyur on Thursday night. Health workers at the check post and found them with abnormal temperatures and sent them to the quarantine centre at EGS Pillay College and collected their samples on Friday.

This apart, four Chennai returnees were shifted from the quarantine facility to the GH on Saturday. Officials suspect the four could have come in contact with the ration shop Nagapattinam’s COVID-19 tally has risen to 50 on Saturday. 45 people have been cured and returned home. Three active cases are getting treated at Mayiladuthurai GH while two are getting treated in Nagapattinam GH.

Mumbai returnee tests positive in Thanjavur

A 35-year-old man from Thepperumanallur near Kumbakonam who returned from Mumbai tested positive on Saturday. Police said he hitchhiked his way back on several vehicles including a lorry and arrived in Thanjavur on May 12.

During his long journey back, he passed through Nasik and Hyderabad in lorries. He was screened at a check post near Kumbakonam and samples were collected. Later he was sent to COVID care centre at Periyar Maniammai deemed University. After he tested positive, the man was admitted to the Thanjavur medical college hospital.

Meanwhile, on Saturday six persons were discharged from Thanjavur Medical college hospital after cured of their infection. They included a 21-year-old from Kudavasal, 25-year-old from Athiyambanallur near Papanasam, a 24-year-old from Puthur, and a 58-year-old from Adirampattinam.