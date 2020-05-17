STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two ration workers from Chennai test coronavirus positive in Nagapattinam

The ration shop workers arrived from Chennai on a two wheeler and were screened at Vanjiyur on Thursday night.

Ration shop

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Two ration shop workers who returned to Nagapattinam from Chennai tested positive on Saturday. The two were admitted in the  Nagapattinam GH as against the earlier practice of sending patients to Tiruvarur. Dr Liyakath Ali, district epidemiologist, said all positive cases would henceforth be treated locally. The workers are the first two cases of Chennai returnees testing positive in the district. The two male patients were working in different ration shops but stayed together. One is aged 49 and hails from Kottarakudi in Thirumarugal. The other patient is a 51-year-old native of Okkur in Kilvelur.

The ration shop workers arrived from Chennai on a two wheeler and were screened at Vanjiyur on Thursday night. Health workers screened the two at the check post and found them with abnormal temperatures and sent them to the quarantine centre at EGS Pillay College. Samples were collected on Friday. This apart, four Chennai returnees were shifted from the quarantine facility to the GH on Saturday.

Officials suspect the four could have come in contact with the ration shop Nagapattinam’s COVID-19 tally has risen to 50 on Saturday. 45 people have been cured and returned home. Three active cases are getting treated at Mayiladuthurai GH while two are getting treated in Nagapattinam GH currently. Mumbai returnee tests positive in Thanjavur A 35-year-old man from Thepperumanallur near Kumbakonam who returned from Mumbai tested positive on Saturday.

Police said he hitchhiked his way back on several vehicles including a lorry and arrived in Thanjavur on May 12. During his long journey back, he passed through Nasik and Hyderabad in lorries. He was screened at check post near Kumbakonam and samples collected. Later he was sent to Covid care centre at Periyar Maniammai deemed University. After he tested positive, the man was admitted to Thanjavur medical college hospital. Meanwhile, on Saturday six persons were discharged from Thanjavur Medical college hospital after cured of their infection. They included a 21 year old youth from Kudavasal, 25 year old youth from Athiyambanallur near Papanasam, 24-year-old youth from Puthur, and a 58-year-old from Adirampattinam.

