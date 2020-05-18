After two years of ordeal, tribal girl gets community certificate

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After two years of ordeal, a 19-year-old girl belonging to Malasar tribe in Rottigounden Pudur village here received a community certificate upon intervention of Collector K Rajamani.

According to sources, the girl was denied the certificate by officials in the revenue administration citing the reason that the girl's connection with the tribe cannot be established as none of her parents, Muniyappan and Vasanthamani, possessed the certificate.

As a result, the girl, Sangavi, was unable to pursue higher studies for two years after completing higher secondary education (Class XII) in 2018.

Meanwhile, a section of activists who visited the settlement as part of their social service activity a few days ago learnt about the plight of the girl, who also lost her father a few days back due to illness.

The issue was brought to the notice of the Collector last Wednesday.

On information, the Collector instructed revenue officials to take up the task and handover the certificate to the girl after a proper verification process. Madukkarai Tahsildar M Saranya visited the girl and handed over the on Sunday.

"My aim is to become a doctor. Last year, I gave an attempt to clear NEET exam. But I could not seek reservation as I did not have a community certificate. I will continue to put efforts to crack the exam," Sangavi said, expressing thanks to the Collector and others who helped her.

Urging the district administration to issue community certificates to others in the tribe, a resident of the settlement Valli said, "There are more people like Sangavi who have been denied the certificates citing the same reasons."

Speaking to TNIE, the Collector said, "There has been an inordinate delay in issuing the certificate to the girl. To ensure other students are not affected, I have decided to visit the settlements in a week."