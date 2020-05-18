First special train from Puducherry leaves for Bihar

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY/KARAIKAL: In the first Shramik special train from Puducherry, 1,168 persons stranded in Puducherry and Karaikal from the States of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar left Puducherry for their respective States on Sunday.

“Gathering all of them was a challenging task as the number was large, and they had to be advised using a megaphone to comply with safety regulations,” said Superintendent of Police Rachna Singh.

“Many of the workers were employed in factories and commercial establishments, while others were selling ice-cream and kulfi. We are sending those willing to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Puducherry district administration is sending over 800 of them home. The fares were paid by the Railways and the Puducherry government,” said Karaikal District Collector Arjun Sharma.