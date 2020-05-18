STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Five Assamese migrant workers miss train after Chennai police insist on Aadhaar

The unique ID is not mandatory for them to board special trains; now they wait in a long queue for next train, though their PAN, voter IDs have now been accepted

Published: 18th May 2020 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

A group of migrant workers from Assam walking on rail tracks along NH-16 as police stop those who are walking or cycling towards their home States | Shiba Prasad Sahu

A group of migrant workers from Assam walking on rail tracks along NH-16 as police stop those who are walking or cycling towards their home States | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As if the migrant workers were not facing enough problems, the Chennai police held some of them back from travelling to Assam. Reason? They did not have Aadhaar. Though Aadhaar card is not mandatory for migrants to travel back home, Chennai police seems to be insisting on it for some reason.

Recently, a group of five Assamese migrants from Ambattur missed the Shramik Express just because they did not have Aadhaar.More than 80 per cent of people from Assam do not have Aadhaar because of National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) process.

The five migrants in their early 20s are working at a restaurant near Ambattur OT bus stand. They successfully registered in Assam portal on May 7 and when they went to T2 police station in Ambattur Estate for verification, they were asked to produce Aadhaar.

READ| Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not

Ramesh Sahani, one of them, told Express that many of my friends from Coimbatore managed to take the train and reached home. “Every day is a nightmare for us. We have not been paid since March and are able afford only one meal a day. Our families are worried.”Krishna Sarkar had it much worse. His wallet containing all his identify proof was stolen.

Finally, they saw a ray of hope after Harmeet Singh, Assam Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and nodal officer for bringing people back from other states, spoke to Tamil Nadu police. “The issue was brought to my knowledge a week ago and I immediately spoke to Tamil Nadu police. Majority of people in Assam do not have Aadhaar due to NRC. Also, Central government did not make Aadhaar mandatory for migrants to return home. They can show any proof of identity or even the document showing their inclusion in NRC list.”

After a great struggle, these youth managed to complete the process on Saturday night. They submitted voter id and PAN card as proof at Ambattur police station and now are in the long queue to board the next Shramik Express. T2 police station inspector Vijayaraghavan told Express that they have collected details and sent it to Commissioner’s office. “They have to wait for their turn,” he said.

Social activist and lawyer Shreela Manohar, who reported the matter to Assam nodal officer, said thousands of migrants from Northeastern states in Chennai might face similar problems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers Aadhaar Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp