STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Government doctor, postnatal mother among 13 COVID-19 patients discharged in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

The government doctor and the pharmacist had been working at an Urban Primary Health Centre located in Wallajapet.

Published: 18th May 2020 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Thirteen COVID-19 patients, including a government doctor, a pharmacist and a postnatal mother, were discharged, after getting cured of the infection, from Govt District Headquarters Hospital at Wallajapet in Ranipet district on Monday.

According to Dr N Singaravelu, hospital superintendent, "Thirteen persons were discharged from the hospital after getting cured of the infection."

The government doctor and the pharmacist had been working at an Urban Primary Health Centre located in Wallajapet. They were admitted to the hospital in the first week of this month.

The pregnant woman, hailing from a village in Wallajapet block, was admitted before delivery early in the month. She was put under isolation treatment and the doctors had to perform caesarian during delivery. Although she tested positive, the newborn, a female, tested negative, doctors said.

All the thirteen patients were given a warm send off at the hospital premises. Dr Gopalakrishnan, medical officer of corona isolation ward, Govt District Headquarters Hospital, and Dr Prakash Iyyappan, District Liaison Officer, were also present.

Currently, 20 positive patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Two new cases

Meanwhile, Ranipet district reported two new positive cases, taking the case count to 83, district collector S Divyadharshini told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranipet coronavirus Tamil Nadu coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp