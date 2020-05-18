Government doctor, postnatal mother among 13 COVID-19 patients discharged in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Thirteen COVID-19 patients, including a government doctor, a pharmacist and a postnatal mother, were discharged, after getting cured of the infection, from Govt District Headquarters Hospital at Wallajapet in Ranipet district on Monday.

According to Dr N Singaravelu, hospital superintendent, "Thirteen persons were discharged from the hospital after getting cured of the infection."

The government doctor and the pharmacist had been working at an Urban Primary Health Centre located in Wallajapet. They were admitted to the hospital in the first week of this month.

The pregnant woman, hailing from a village in Wallajapet block, was admitted before delivery early in the month. She was put under isolation treatment and the doctors had to perform caesarian during delivery. Although she tested positive, the newborn, a female, tested negative, doctors said.

All the thirteen patients were given a warm send off at the hospital premises. Dr Gopalakrishnan, medical officer of corona isolation ward, Govt District Headquarters Hospital, and Dr Prakash Iyyappan, District Liaison Officer, were also present.

Currently, 20 positive patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Two new cases

Meanwhile, Ranipet district reported two new positive cases, taking the case count to 83, district collector S Divyadharshini told reporters.