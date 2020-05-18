STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will not face impact of cyclone Amphan: Government

Udhayakumar further said there was no warning regarding "high temperature" even as the peak period of the summer season is currently underway in the state.

Published: 18th May 2020 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government said on Monday the state will not face the impact of cyclone 'Amphan' but it was constantly monitoring the situation along with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said satellite images of the storm have been released.

"It has come to be known that there will be no impact of this storm on Tamil Nadu. However, we, along with the IMD are constantly monitoring regarding the cyclone," he was quoted as saying in a release.

Constant updates will be shared with the public in this connection, he added.

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening and hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a very severe cyclone with a wind speed up to 185 km per hour on Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry had said earlier.

Udhayakumar further said there was no warning regarding "high temperature" even as the peak period of the summer season is currently underway in the state.

According to the daily observation data (8.30 am on Monday) of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, five places in the state sizzled in excess of 40 degree Celsius, with the central district of Tiruchirappally recording the maximum of 41.1 degree.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu cyclone Amphan R B Udhayakumar
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp