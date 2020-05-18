Will Centre’s package help revive SIDCO estate in Ariyalur, stop migration?

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Residents and activists of Ariyalur district have appealed to the district administration to take measures to bring industry to the hitherto empty State Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) Industrial Estate using the Centre’s relief package. They said this would create job opportunities within the district and stop people from migrating to cities in search of employment.

The Koyambedu cluster coronavirus spread has thrown light on the fact about 2,000 people from Ariyalur villages work as daily wagers in the Chennai market alone. Similarly, many from Ariyalur, particularly youth, migrated to districts like Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Sivakasi and Kerala for jobs. Though cement factories operate in the district, they cannot provide enough jobs.

Against this backdrop, residents and activists called upon the district administration to attract entrepreneurs to start units on the 25.74 acres earmarked for the industrial estate at Mallur near Poiyur. The land was acquired six years ago but remains unused. However, the estate has basic infrastructure like roads and power.

With the Centre announcing relief packages to ease the lockdown impact and giving a major boost to MSMEs while laying emphasis on the ‘Make In India’ initiative, residents want the district administration to attract entrepreneurs to the estate by arranging bank loans.

R Sankar, an activist from Ariyalur, said, “The Finance Minister has announced a special financial package for MSMEs. Using this as an opportunity, the district administration should find a way to bring in at least micro and small enterprises to the estate.”

Sankar said the authorities should explain to potential entrepreneurs what subsidies are available and who can avail them.

Mullukurichi resident R Arulmozhivarman said, “Authorities should raise awareness about the schemes to educated youth, only then would they come forward.

Starting units at the SIDCO estate would reduce the number of people going to other districts for jobs. This would also ensure development of the district.”

An SIDCO official told TNIE, “Two members have chosen their plots but not started their units yet. We are raising awareness through the District Industry Centre (DIC) and would extend it further after the lockdown ends.”