Aadhar card must to buy booze in Puducherry as cabinet nod to open liquor shops 

The decision was taken during a second cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday.

Published: 19th May 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

An liquor shop in Puducherry. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Tipplers will have to wait till Wednesday to purchase liquor with the government postponing reopening of liquor shops to May 20 after levying a Corona fee of 50 per cent for IMFL products for a period of three months

Sources said that after Lt Governor Kiran Bedi refused to sign the file pertaining to reopening of liquor shops without levying Corona fee, the second cabinet meeting was held to decide on Corona tax for a period of three months.  

This is because the government would not earn any revenue from the sale of IMFL products in stock unless Corona fee  is levied. The government has already collected the revenue in advance for the existing stocks with the wholesalers and retailers in the form of Excise duty and Additional Excise duty.

In addition the Aadhar will be necessary for buying liquor, as it will be sold only to persons  having the token, which will be generated with Aadhar.

The cabinet has also decided to levy Corona tax on petrol, he said. The notification in these regards would be issued today.

