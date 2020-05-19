STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Baby shower for abandoned woman

The volunteers and a few women inmates from among the 55 persons with mental illnesses at the camp smeared sandalwood paste on her cheeks, adorned her hands with bangles.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Representative image

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Baby shower for a rescued HIV-infected pregnant woman of Coimbatore, who is suffering from mental illness and was abandoned by her husband, was performed at a camp in Palanganatham by volunteers.

According to sources, the woman was wandering on the streets along the district border last month and was rescued by the volunteers of an NGO. She was sheltered at a temporary rescue camp for persons with mental illness at Palanganatham. She was abandoned by her husband a few years ago and was diagnosed with HIV when she was in Coimbatore, they added.

She was soon found on the streets at Palani in Dindigul district, added sources, mentioning that she reportedly sold flowers there and was into sex work, before being rescued in Madurai. It was also found that she had been at different shelter homes in various places, including Madurai, they said.

The woman, who is battling with some sort of mental illness, is now pregnant with her second child and expressed her desire to dress up and have a baby shower function for herself, told a guardian at the camp.
The ceremony was arranged with the help of a few NGO volunteers.

The volunteers and a few women inmates from among the 55 persons with mental illnesses at the camp smeared sandalwood paste on her cheeks, adorned her hands with bangles. She, along with the gathering, had a brief dance party as well, the guardian said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pregnant woman HIV+ Coimbatore
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp