Kalvi TV begins shoot for NEET, JEE lessons

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: With dates for competitive exams like NEET and JEE announced, Kalvi TV, the State government’s educational channel, has started shooting lessons for telecast.

Since Sunday, at Mount Zion Matriculation School in Pudukkottai, teachers have been coming in with notes and presentations for the shoot. Chief Educational Officer (CEO) D Vijayalakshmi said they handpicked 23 teachers for the preparations. All are well-qualified government school teachers, with some having contributed to compiling textbooks.

The CEO said shooting was expedited to ensure that those not taking classes for the competitive exams, especially government school students, have access to such exclusive preparatory materials. On the first day of shooting, the CEO and Mount Zion Matriculation School principal Barathiraja visited the sets and checked preparations. Teachers were given permission to come for the shoot, which would continue till Tuesday.

Shooting takes place from 9 am to 5.45 p.m. Math, Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology are being taught. “Teachers would take the class just as they would do in school. PowerPoint presentation would also be made where necessary,” said media coordinator Muniyasamy.