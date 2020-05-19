STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown relaxation: Hair salons in rural Tamil Nadu to re-open from May 19

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday announced the new relaxation in the rural parts of the state after considering a plea from hairdressers, an official press release here said.

Published: 19th May 2020

By PTI

CHENNAI: Hair salons in rural regions of Tamil Nadu are set to resume functioning from Tuesday after nearly two months when the COVID-19 lockdown first came into force.

Both the workers at the salons and customers should follow individual distancing without fail, it said.

Also, the workers must wear gloves and masks while on the job, and they should wash hands often and spray disinfectant five times a day in the salons, the release said.

Detailed guidelines would be issued separately, the government said.

The relaxation is not applicable to salons in urban Tamil Nadu, including the state capital Chennai.

The salons were shut on March 24 and relaxations have already been given for several other businesses, including neighbourhood and standalone shops.

