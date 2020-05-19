Start-up developing wearable Covid tracker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Muse Wearables, an IITM-incubated start-up, is developing a wrist-based tracker that can help in early diagnosis of Covid-19 symptoms. A statement issued by the institution said the device can continuously and remotely sense the body vitals such as skin temperature, heartbeat and blood Oxygen saturation, and help to diagnose Covid-19 symptoms.

The tracker is Bluetooth enabled and can be connected to mobile phone via an app called the Muse Health App. The user vitals and activity data are stored in the phone as well as a remote server. Administrative access can also be provided for centralized monitoring of people in containment areas.

The tracker can also get notifications from the Arogya Setu App and raise an alert to the users when they enter a containment zone. The start-up aims to be able to bring out the first batch of finalised products in the next 20 days, the statement said.