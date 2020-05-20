AIADMK abolishes village-level post

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the ruling AIADMK on Tuesday abolished the party post of village panchayat-level secretary in over 12,500 panchayats across the State. Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-cordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami in a joint statement here said alternative positions would be given to all those who lost the post. Also, the party has split its IT wing into four units.

The village panchayat-level secretary post and a few other positions were created by former AIADMK general secretary late J Jayalalithaa when the party was out of power in 2006. Party sources, while stating that the decision has come as a shock to many, said they are waiting for the announcement about alternative posts.

Denying that the move would have any adverse effects, AIADMK’s Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy told Express: “The post was created by Amma (Jayalalithaa) considering the then prevailing needs of the party. Over the last few years, we have realised that this post has not been helpful.”