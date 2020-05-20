Lockdown relief of Rs 2000 for TN handloom weavers who are not members of welfare board

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that handloom weavers who are not members of the Tamil Nadu Handloom and Handloom Silk Weaving Workers Welfare Board would also be given Rs 2,000 as relief assistance during the lockdown period.

The government has already ordered disbursal of Rs 2,000 in two installments to the 1,03,343 handloom weavers who are members of the welfare board.

The government will combine the list of handloom and handloom silk weaving workers across the state and the list of weavers who are availing the free power supply of 200 units and prepare the list of weavers who have been left out of the relief assistance earlier.

After that, the assistance would be disbursed through the Handloom and Textiles Director. The eligible weavers are requested to submit their application for getting the relief assistance to the respective Handlooms and Textile Department offices.