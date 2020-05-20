Medical negligence: Broken needle stuck in newborn girl’s thigh for 70 days

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Shocked to find a broken syringe needle in their newborn's left thigh on Wednesday, the parents of the girl alleged it was caused by the negligence of medical personnel at the Manapparai headquarters government hospital where the baby was born and vaccinated.

Thamarai Selvi, 23, the wife of Pichandavar, 28, a farmer from Telungupatti village in Kulithalai, gave birth to a baby girl at the Manapparai government hospital on March 9. After administering the first vaccine in the GH on the second day of delivery, both the mother and daughter were discharged on March 14.

The parents were puzzled as the baby was repeatedly crying at home. They thought it was because of the irritation caused by the vaccine. After 45 days, Thamarai Selvi along with the child's grandmother visited the Maravanur primary health centre for the second vaccination.

Despite complaining about the swelling in the baby's thigh, medical personnel didn't pay heed and simply suggested to apply ice pack on the swelling area, alleged the child's grandmother.

On Wednesday, Thamarai Selvi spotted a shiny object protruding from the baby's left thigh while giving her a bath. Using her nail, she pulled it out. To her shock, it was the broken portion of a syringe measuring nearly 2 cm.

The upset couple visited the Manapparai headquarters hospital along with the baby and lodged a complaint with the chief medical officer-in-charge. They also complained to the joint director of health.

"Our baby has been crying repeatedly over the irritation for almost two months without sleeping. As we did not know the actual reason, we could not pacify her. The child went through such immense pain. We fear that having a portion of the needle inside the thigh of the baby for such a long period may cause an infection inside. Thus under the consultation of health officials, we are taking the baby to Tiruchy MGMGH for a check-up," said Pichandavar.

He added that such cases of medical negligence should be punished severely so that they won't be repeated again.

When contacted, Dr S Lakshmi, Joint Director of Health, Tiruchy, said, "The baby was vaccinated in two places. We are investigating the medical negligence. Based on the investigation report, action will be taken against the person who erred. On arrival, the baby was checked and there was no infection possible due to the needle. But we have referred the baby to MGMGH to reassure the parents that her health is stable."