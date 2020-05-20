Smart Data Centre works set to begin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday laid foundation for establishing a Rs 500-crore Smart Data Centre, to be set up through the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI). It will come up at SIPCOT Information Technology Park at Siruseri in Chengalpattu district.

An initiative of the Reserve Bank of India, NCPI is the country’s umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems. NCPI is handling around 400 crore transactions worth `15 lakh crore per month and hence remains one of the biggest transaction centres at the international level.

The SDC will be established with eight-layer security and infrastructure facilities. This will help address the rapidly developing challenges in information technology and will meet objectives of the Digital India initiative. The building is being designed as eco-friendly and will have uninterrupted power supply. It can withstand challenges posed by cyclones, earthquakes and tsunami.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, N. Rajendran, Chief Technology Officer, NPCI were among those present on the occasion.