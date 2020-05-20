STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN hospital foils Covid-19 patients' tandoori chicken feast

The patient ordered tandoori chicken and biryani through their mobile phone on an online food delivery platform. The matter came to light when the delivery person came to the hospital.

Grilled Chicken

By IANS

CHENNAI: Not happy with the boiled egg given as part of diet and wanting to devour the egg's mother, four Covid-19 patients at the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, Salem, placed an online order for tandoori chicken and biryani on Tuesday.

"They had ordered tandoori chicken and biryani through their mobile phone on an online food delivery platform. The matter came to light when the delivery person came to the hospital," R. Balajinathan, Dean, told IANS.

But even as he followed the homing signal on his phone to the Covid-19 ward, security personnel and doctors on duty didn't allow the delivery person to enter the ward.

While the food deliverer was sent back, the incident highlights the kind of issues the corona warriors have to face apart from coronavirus, and also being away from their families for several weeks together.

"The Covid-19 patients are given special diet, as prescribed by the government. It includes juice and fruits. Egg is the only non-vegetarian item that is served," Balajinathan said.

According to him, there are 88 people admitted in the Covid-19 ward and all of them are in good condition and coronavirus asymptomatic. Many were demanding to be sent back home, he said and added, it could be done as per the procedures.

Salem, known for the local mango variety, is about 350 km from here.

