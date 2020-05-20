STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Uncertainty in reopening of liquor shops in Puducherry on Wednesday

Initially, the Cabinet proposed to levy 50 per cent corona tax, to earn more revenue, since excise is the major source of revenue for the UT after commercial tax.

Published: 20th May 2020 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor Shop

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Confusion prevails in Puducherry on the reopening of liquor shops in the Union Territory, as the excise department is yet to issue a notification in this regard, despite Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announcing that liquor shops would reopen on Wednesday after levy of corona tax.

“The file is being closely scrutinized after receiving it now”, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi told Express at around 9 pm. Under the circumstances, whether it will be cleared late on Tuesday for the issue of notification is not known, even as Liquor traders wait in the Office of Deputy Commissioner (Excise).

The Cabinet decision for reopening the liquor shops by levying a corona tax on India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) products has been sent to Lt Governor for approval this afternoon, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said. 

Accordingly, it has been proposed to levy  25 per cent corona tax on  MRP  on IMFL products in Puducherry and Karaikal region bordering Tamil Nadu, 30 per cent corona tax in Mahe region bordering Kerala and  35 per cent corona tax in Yanam region bordering Andhra Pradesh keeping the rates of tax a little higher than the adjoining states of the regions,  Narayanasamy told Express.

Initially, the Cabinet proposed to levy 50 per cent corona tax, to earn more revenue, since excise is the major source of revenue for the UT after commercial tax. However, based on feedback from liquor traders, the Cabinet had decided to reduce the corona tax , as high taxes will bring down the volume of sales and the revenue. By keeping the rates of liquor a little higher will not attract people from red zones of neighboring states from coming to  Puducherry for liquor.

The excise department had netted around  Rs 868 crores revenue in 2019-2020 with an average of the monthly collection of around  Rs 60 crores.  Now with the excise department suspending 100 the liquor license and cancelling the liquor license of another 14, and CBI inquiring into the illegal sale of liquor during the lockdown period, only the remaining of the 455 shops can do business to earn revenue for the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry Puducherry liquor shops Puducherry liquor
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp