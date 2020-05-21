An ‘advocate’ of groomed look during testing times

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: People have hobbies of different kinds. Some do gardening while others open up their tool kit to fettle with machines. But it is not often that one hears about a person taking up hairdressing, for it needs a skilled set of hands for the result to be in good order.

But that is exactly what S Gunasekaran, a 44-year-old advocate from the city, has been doing, now that the State government has allowed hair salons to reopen in rural areas.

The man, who is a native of Vellakovil in Tirupur district, resides at Race Course here, and is currently a practising advocate in Coimbatore District Court.

He said one hairdresser whom he came across during his school days inspired him to take the trade up, but as a hobby.

"I used to give my friends a haircut when I was staying at the hostel in Government Law College, here. I honed my skills that way," said the 2004-batch alumna.

His free haircuts have started to become popular as day in and day out, many are contacting him to get their looks freshened up.

Gunasekaran said that on Tuesday he groomed a sub-inspector who approached him to get his hair done. However, he refuses to get money from any of his 'customers'.

"I do this for my satisfaction. Besides, I came to know how important it is to be a hairdresser as many are so desperate to keep themselves groomed at all times," he stated.

Asked why he does this, Gunasekaran gave all but a smile as his reply. When pressed a little more, the advocate said he just wanted to help people during this fourth phase of the lockdown.

He is not alone though, thousands of Good Samaritans have already became social workers during the lockdown only to help the needy. However, Gunasekaran might be in an exclusive club, for not every Tom, Dick and Harry can provide a good hairdo.