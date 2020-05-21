STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excavation at Keezhadi cluster villages resumes

Published: 21st May 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The State Archeology Department on Wednesday resumed excavation in Keezhadi cluster villages; the works had been suspended owing to the lockdown. According to sources, the sixth phase of Keezhadi excavation began on February 19, 2020; it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The excavation was carried out in Keezhadi cluster villages -- Keezhadi, Kondhagai, and Agaram. "However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the excavation was suspended in the three villages. As the department did not know, on March 23, how long the lockdown would be in place, the trenches were covered (with sheets) as a precautionary measure," sources said.  Recently, a team from the State Archeology Department inspected the damages to the trenches owing to exposure to the elements during the lockdown period. "The damages were not major," an official said.

VI phase works resume

The department, after a gap of 57 days, resumed the excavation at Keezhadi, Kondhagai, and Agaram on Wednesday; excavation at Manalur, another of the cluster villages, would commence soon, sources added.

Social distancing norms adhered to

Workers engaged by the department were cleaning the site on Wednesday. All precautionary measures prescribed by the state and central governments were being adhered to, source said. "Face masks and use of sanitiser were made mandatory for workers and staff; they will also follow social distancing norms," said a senior official. No visitor is allowed to the site

