Farmers demand relief for crops damaged by cyclone

At least one lakh banana plantains were uprooted in Sevathaiapuram, Servaikaranmadam, Peikulam, Kootampuli, Kulayankarisal, Athimarapatti and Korampallam on Monday and Tuesday.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers seek compensation for the crop damages caused by super cyclone 'Amphan'. As the state government is fighting the pandemic, the farmers have sought relief only for the number of damaged plantations and not for the whole villages or firkas that were affected.

Banana plantains in over 500 acres were uprooted by gales on Monday and Tuesday. At least one lakh banana plantains were uprooted in Sevathaiapuram, Servaikaranmadam, Peikulam, Kootampuli, Kulayankarisal, Athimarapatti and Korampallam on Monday and Tuesday. The gales also uprooted papaya trees on one acre at Servaikaranmadam.

Sources said that red banana and Nenthram banana are widely cultivated in the region. The bananas have market in Chennai, Puducherry and Kerala, said sources. Oscar, an union councillor of Kulayankarisal, who visited the region, said the plantains were fully grown and were nearing harvest, he added.

The farmers said that it was a big blow for them as they have been suffering with poor procurement price. One cluster of banana (thar) is being sold for Rs 80 during the lockdown period, as against the usual price of Rs 200 to Rs 300, the farmers said.

Farmer Richard said the damage was heavy. He is afraid that the gales would continue to damage the plantains.

Athimarapatti Farmers Association President Azhaguraja said the agriculture department and revenue officials should inspect the plantations immediately and enumerate the damaged plantains to give compensation.

Peikulam Farmers Association Treasurer Gunasekaran said the government should survey the crop damage and compensate those who are affected rather than compensating everyone. "It should not be a burden for the government as it is already reeling under financial crisis by spending on the fight against COVID-19, he added.

