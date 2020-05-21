HC seeks report on conduct of Class X exam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to file by June

11, a status report with supporting documents with regard to the conduct of Class-X public examinations. The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth gave the directive on Wednesday while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from one V Elangovan, whose son was to write the exam.

He sought to postpone the exams, which was originally scheduled to commence from June 1, on various grounds arising out of the on going lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic and the difficulties faced by the students.