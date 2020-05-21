Tamil Nadu auto drivers to protest on Thursday

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rules have been relaxed for almost every sector but transport, and auto drivers are among the worst hit. “In some places in Kerala and Pondicherry, where there are very few cases, autos have been allowed to ply with only one or two passengers. However, in Tamil Nadu, there is no such announcement. A lot of auto drivers in the state are struggling for food,” said M Sivaji, general secretary, CITU Auto federation.

He further added that all the auto drivers in the State are going to stage a protest outside district Collector’s offices in their respective districts on May 21. In Tamil Nadu, there are totally 2,85,000 autos. However, the Rs 2,000 which the Chief Minister announced for auto drivers has only been given to 7,000-odd drivers, they claimed.