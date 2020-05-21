STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uncertain times in cities: Fear of unemployment clouds urban India

Study says nearly half of India’s urban population live in fear of unemployment; many hit by pay cuts

Published: 21st May 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lockdown has hurt India hard. There has been a substantial loss of lives and livelihoods. A recent survey has shown that nearly half the people surveyed in urban India live in fear of unemployment. A large number of respondents said they have not been receiving the same monthly income during the lockdown.  

A worryingly large number of respondents face difficulties in access to essential commodities as well as medicines and healthcare facilities, even in the urban centres. Inadequate access to healthcare facilities during the lockdown can result in potential exacerbations of pre-existing illnesses.

Furthermore, access constraints were highest among respondents from the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, which also collectively account for nearly 60% of Covid-19 cases in India, the survey report reads. The survey, conducted by the CHD Group, included a total of 604 respondents across various states of India.    

The responses were collected between April 15-25. Majority of the respondents were working professionals and were from Karnataka (24.2%) followed by Kerala (21.5%), Maharashtra (8.7%) and Tamil Nadu (8.6%). In the Central and Northern belt, majority of the respondents were from Chhattisgarh (5.6%) and Delhi (3.5%).

Dr Edmond Fernandes, CEO of CHD Group and Senior Fellow with Atlantic Council, told Express that though the survey sample size is relatively small, it does represent and highlight the problems faced by the larger section of society. “The study exposes the concerns of the powerful Indian middle class, frontline voices and those who are exposed to a number of issues on a daily basis from time to time.”

According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s unemployment rate has spiked to 26.2 per cent during the lockdown. Another survey has reported that over 100 million jobs in India are at risk. “Of the 457 currently employed respondents, 39.8 per cent admitted having fear of unemployment and 2.6 per cent respondents reported already losing their jobs. Further, 24 per cent reported not getting paid,” Fernandes said.

The government’s plea to employers have had limited influence on layoffs in the country. Although salary reduction is a preferable temporary option than permanent layoffs, long term job security post-lockdown can only be ensured through implementation of effective policies which factors in relief measures not just for industries, but also non-government organisations, start-ups and small ventures, the survey concluded.

