2,904 stranded patients, labourers sent back home

VELLORE: As many as 2,904 patients stranded in CMC hospital and migrant labourers were sent back to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the last two days from Arakkonam in Ranipet district and Katpadi in Vellore district on two Shramik special trains, officials said.

The train to Basti departed from Arakkonam station at 11.55 pm on Wednesday with 1,464 migrant labourers from Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts. Ranipet collector S Divyadharshini and other officials visited the railway station to review the arrangements. The officials said another Shramik special train was operated from Katpadi railway station to Araria in Bihar on Thursday.

