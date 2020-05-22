STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nine-member drug smugglers’ gang busted

With the arrest of nine persons near Thondi on Wednesday night, the district police claimed to have busted a drug smuggling racket.

Published: 22nd May 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: With the arrest of nine persons near Thondi on Wednesday night, the district police claimed to have busted a drug smuggling racket.

Superintendent of Police (SP) V Varun Kumar said that the suspects were trying to smuggle 11.4 kilograms of drugs from Afghanistan and 1.5 tonnes of red sanders from Chennai worth `7 crore to Sri Lanka through sea.

The arrest followed a tip-off received two weeks ago through the number of SP (9489919722) on drugs being smuggled from Afghanistan to Sri Lanka through Ujjain, Goa, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Madurai and Thondi.

Acting on it, Tiruvadanai Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pugalendi Ganesh, based on the orders of the SP, formed eight special teams. Based on the tip-off received again on Wednesday, a special team stopped an autorickshaw on the Govindamangalam - Moopaiyur Road around 7pm. The vehicle was allegedly heading to Tiruvadanai from Anandur. "Four men - auto driver M Abdul Rahim (49), G Aruldos (43), A Ajmal Khan (48) and A Kesavan (42) - were found in possession of various drugs including methamphetamine, amphetamine, methaqualone, opium paste, heroin and ecstasy tablets," said sources.

In the meantime, one of the two two-wheelers that followed the autorickshaw fled the scene while - two men R Muthu Raja (38) and S Suresh Kumar (44) - who were following the vehicle on another two-wheeler were also caught and questioned.

It was later learnt that Aruldos had received an advance of `2 lakh from one A Ajmeer Khan (42) to procure the drugs. The arrest was made when Aruldos along with the three others were one their way in an autorickshaw to sell the drugs to three persons - Ajmeer Khan (42) D Abdul Wahab (36) and J Abul Kalam Azad (23) - waiting in a car at Arasur. The trio who was waiting in the car had planned to ship the drugs as well as 1.5 tonnes of red sanders that they had brought from Chennai with the help of Aruldos to Sri Lanka through sea from Thondi.

The nine men were booked under section 34 of Indian Penal Code and under sections 120B, 17 (c), 22 (c), 23 (c), 25 and 29 (1) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drug smuggling racket
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp