STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pet dog takes a bullet for its owner

An investigating officer from Palamedu police said, Chinnadurai is a history-sheeter and makes bombs to kill pigs in the area.

Published: 22nd May 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: There is a reason why we call dogs man’s best friend. Their whole world revolves around their owners and they will do anything to protect them. That is exactly what this family from Palamedu in Madurai found out on Wednesday night.

According to police, M Murugan (30) returned home drunk. He was enjoying his evening out with one Chinnadurai. On finding out that Murugan came back home drunk, his sister Selvarani, brother-in-law Sasikumar and other relatives gave him a piece of their minds and threw him out.

This irked Murugan no end and he vented his ire on Chinnadurai. The drunk duo then went away, but only to return with four country-made bombs.

To everyone’s shock, Chinnadurai hurled a bomb at Selvarani, who was standing outside with her sons - S Kathiravan (12) and Kavinbharath (10). This; however, did not go unnoticed. The family’s pet dog sprung into action and gobbled the bomb. Before anybody could react, the bomb exploded. Selvarani and her sons suffered minor injuries.

An investigating officer from Palamedu police said, Chinnadurai is a history-sheeter and makes bombs to kill pigs in the area.

“Though he had four bombs, he hurdled only one,” said DSP Anantha Arockia Raj. Murgan was arrested on the spot, but Chinnadurai managed to flee. A hunt is on to nab him said the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp