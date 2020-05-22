Pet dog takes a bullet for its owner

By Express News Service

MADURAI: There is a reason why we call dogs man’s best friend. Their whole world revolves around their owners and they will do anything to protect them. That is exactly what this family from Palamedu in Madurai found out on Wednesday night.

According to police, M Murugan (30) returned home drunk. He was enjoying his evening out with one Chinnadurai. On finding out that Murugan came back home drunk, his sister Selvarani, brother-in-law Sasikumar and other relatives gave him a piece of their minds and threw him out.

This irked Murugan no end and he vented his ire on Chinnadurai. The drunk duo then went away, but only to return with four country-made bombs.

To everyone’s shock, Chinnadurai hurled a bomb at Selvarani, who was standing outside with her sons - S Kathiravan (12) and Kavinbharath (10). This; however, did not go unnoticed. The family’s pet dog sprung into action and gobbled the bomb. Before anybody could react, the bomb exploded. Selvarani and her sons suffered minor injuries.

An investigating officer from Palamedu police said, Chinnadurai is a history-sheeter and makes bombs to kill pigs in the area.

“Though he had four bombs, he hurdled only one,” said DSP Anantha Arockia Raj. Murgan was arrested on the spot, but Chinnadurai managed to flee. A hunt is on to nab him said the police.