STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Railway sanitary workers pockets ‘cleaned up’

Workers, most of whom are breadwinners of their families, have asked the government to announce more relaxations to put their life back on track.

Published: 22nd May 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

A sanitary worker at work in Tiruchy railway station on Wednesday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The extension of the lockdown and suspension of regular train services have cut by half, the income of sanitation workers, mostly women working on contract basis in Tiruchy railway station. Since the lockdown began, they have been employed on alternate days to clean hand rails, keep the station premises clean and sanitise them. The starting of rescue train services have brought them hopes of commencing regular train services soon.

“There are 32 sanitation workers in the railway station. We are divided into two batches and working on alternate days. Hence, we are paid only half month’s salary. Since we do not have any other option, we somehow manage. I do not know how I’m going to pay my son’s college fee with this amount,” said Sitha (name changed), a sanitation worker.

While this on one side, the fear of contracting the virus while cleaning rescue trains has gripped them.  “Some of our family members were worried when the train with migrant workers from Maharashtra reached the station. But, I assured them that the Indian Railway is providing all the support materials to ensure our safety. In fact, we are using masks. The officials are also giving us necessary guidance. Therefore, I told my family that they don’t have to worry about my safety,” said Kantha(name changed), a sanitation worker.

Workers, most of whom are breadwinners of their families, have asked the government to announce more relaxations to put their life back on track.

“I work 15 days a month and get Rs 330 per day. With this I cannot support my family needs. Both of my sons are working as loadmen in Gandhi market and they too earn meagre amount. Hence, my whole family is dependent on my income. Only if the regular train services are resumed, we will get more income,” said Banu (name changed), another worker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sanitary workers Railway
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp