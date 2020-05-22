Railway sanitary workers pockets ‘cleaned up’

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The extension of the lockdown and suspension of regular train services have cut by half, the income of sanitation workers, mostly women working on contract basis in Tiruchy railway station. Since the lockdown began, they have been employed on alternate days to clean hand rails, keep the station premises clean and sanitise them. The starting of rescue train services have brought them hopes of commencing regular train services soon.

“There are 32 sanitation workers in the railway station. We are divided into two batches and working on alternate days. Hence, we are paid only half month’s salary. Since we do not have any other option, we somehow manage. I do not know how I’m going to pay my son’s college fee with this amount,” said Sitha (name changed), a sanitation worker.

While this on one side, the fear of contracting the virus while cleaning rescue trains has gripped them. “Some of our family members were worried when the train with migrant workers from Maharashtra reached the station. But, I assured them that the Indian Railway is providing all the support materials to ensure our safety. In fact, we are using masks. The officials are also giving us necessary guidance. Therefore, I told my family that they don’t have to worry about my safety,” said Kantha(name changed), a sanitation worker.

Workers, most of whom are breadwinners of their families, have asked the government to announce more relaxations to put their life back on track.

“I work 15 days a month and get Rs 330 per day. With this I cannot support my family needs. Both of my sons are working as loadmen in Gandhi market and they too earn meagre amount. Hence, my whole family is dependent on my income. Only if the regular train services are resumed, we will get more income,” said Banu (name changed), another worker.