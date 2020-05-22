Rescued only to be abandoned: Story of Irula tribals freed from bonded labour

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Multiple incidents of Irula families being rescued from bonded labour are being reported frequently. But, it remains unknown what these rescued families do after the rescue and what are the livelihood choices available to them.

Last year, about 13 Irula families were rescued from Pudukkottai. They are now living near Panruti without access to any government schemes and programmes since they don’t possess the documents required to avail the benefits. With their lives already in dire straits, the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has only worsened their chances. All their income is lost. Some don’t even have money to buy milk for their children.

Nithya (27), a member of the community residing at Melkavarapattu near Panruti said, “We have been living here for the last 17 years. We were moving from one district to another as bonded labourers, but were rescued last year. But what’s the point (of rescue)? We are again struggling without any income and know no way to avail government benefits.”

The State government announced Rs 1,000 cash and dry rations for ration cardholders. “But none of us possess ration card, voter ID and community certificate. Most of us have Aadhaar card, but officials refuse to accept it,” rues Nithya.

The families with a total of 80 members including 25 children had been left helpless until a non-governmental organisation stepped in for help.

R Babu, State Coordinator, Social Awareness Society for Youth (SASY), said, “Agaram Foundation, SASY and Pazhangudi Irular Pathukappu Sangam (PIPS) collectively donated 25 kg rice and other ration items to each family. But, help came from officials much later. Officials claim the community members are often travelling and do not pursue to obtain documents. But how can they pursue for a document when they do not actually know the purpose and use of the document?”

Panruti Tahlisdar told Express, “Soon after the lockdown ends, we will make sure they receive their ration cards and avail government benefits.”