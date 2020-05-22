STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Social distancing, special exam centres for Class 10 exams: Tamil Nadu government

About 9.7 lakh students will appear for the exams, since rescheduled following request from parents.

Published: 22nd May 2020 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will strictly enforce social distancing norms for the students appearing for Class 10 board exams, besides establishing special examination centres for the benefit of those in the containment zones.

The exams are scheduled from June 15.

Also, it has been planned to distribute masks to about 46.37 lakh students of class 10 and higher secondary, besides teachers and other staff during the examination period.

Aiming to allay apprehensions of parents and students over the possible contract of COVID-19 while appearing for the board exams, the government said a total of 12,690 examination centres have been readied for the students.

"Strict social distancing norms will be implemented and only 10 students will be allowed to write exam in each hall in their respective schools. So, this will avoid students from travelling to common examination centres," an official release said on Thursday.

About 9.7 lakh students will appear for the exams, since rescheduled following request from parents, it said.

Further, the students coming from other districts or states would not be quarantined, but instead allowed to write the exams in separate halls within the common centres.

Both the examination and evaluation centres will be disinfected twice a day.

Alternative examination centres will be set up for containment zones.

Students from the containment zones could write the exam from the special examination centres, it added.

About 2.22 lakh teachers and staff will be involved in the 10th exams while 1.65 lakh teachers and staff will be roped in for the higher secondary exams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu coronavirus Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exams Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Residents inspect their damaged house after a tree fell on it during Cyclone Amphan in Burdwan district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Amphan: Over 70 lives lost, Kolkata city, airport and coastal Bengal devastated
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp