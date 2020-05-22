STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite violence: 492 people questioned over 20 phases by Aruna Jagadeesan commission

At least 13 people were killed and hundreds injured in the firing that took place on May 22 and May 23, 2018.

Published: 22nd May 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke billows from a buring bus during protests demanding the closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit, in Thoothukudi. (Photo | PTI)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The one-man commission appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe the police firing against anti-Sterlite protesters in May 2018 has questioned 492 people over 20 phases of the investigation and has studied over 660 documents pertaining to the incident. However, the questioning of police and revenue officials has been stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

At least 13 people were killed and hundreds injured in the firing that took place on May 22 and May 23, 2018. The State government had appointed a one-man commission, chaired by Retired Justice Aruna Jegadeesan, on May 24, 2018 in order to investigate the incident. 

Sources said that the commission had so far conducted 20 phases of investigation and had questioned 492 persons, including relatives of the deceased, injured, detainees, activists, party leaders, advocates, reporters and photographers who covered the incident as well as officials of the social welfare department. Over 660 documents/evidences related to the firing incident have been studied, they said. 

"The 20th phase of the probe was conducted in March and schedules for April and May have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Police officials and revenue officials deployed for managing the crowd on the days of the firing are yet to be questioned," sources said.

The commission had recommended that the State government provide Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased Justin of Keelamudiman and a government job to his mother.

Justice Jagadeesan had also recommended that the government bear the medical expenses of Naam Tamilar Katchi woman's wing district secretary P Judy Hema, as she had sustained grievous injuries when a policeman allegedly hit her in the belly with a gun. 

The commission had also recommended that jobs based on their educational qualification be provided to some victims. 

Meanwhile, the Thoothukudi unit of the CPM had failed to appear before the commission despite being summoned several times. The party's district unit counsel Advocate E Subbu Muthuramalingam alleged that the probe is an eye wash, as it is not empowered to bring the accused before a court of law. 

Key persons questioned by the commission include Thoothukudi MLA Geetha Jeevan and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. Actor Rajinikanth was summoned for questioning but his advocate sought a questionnaire instead. Those privy to the commission’s functioning said the actor would be summoned again after the lockdown ends. Environment activist R Mugilan, currently facing charges of sexual assault, has also questioned by the commission. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi violence Sterlite protest Sterlite
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp