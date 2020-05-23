STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK govt enters fifth year

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami assured govt would continue to protect rights of people

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As AIADMK enters its fifth year in government on Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Pannerselvam have assured that the government would continue to protect the rights and fulfil demands of the State.

In a joint statement, the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM  highlighted the various welfare measures which were implemented, and the appreciations and awards received by the state government.  

They further urged the party cadre to take a pledge to ensure victory of the party in the coming days. It may be recalled, it was the second AIADMK government after 1985 to retain the power for the consecutive term and it was achieved by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Earlier, AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran retained the power for three consecutive terms.  After the sudden demise of  Jayalalithaa, OPS had assumed charges of Chief Minister on December 6, 2016.  Following his resignation on February 6, 2017 , EPS took charge as CM on February 20.

EPS now has been the CM  for more than three years despite the speculation of the opposition parties that the government won’t last for even few months. Even after facing various challenges in the political arena and natural disasters, the government is smoothly functioning and receiving various awards from various forums including the union government.  

Some of the notable awards that Tamil Nadu government bagged are, Tamil Nadu topped the Good Governance Index launched by the union government, Tamil Nadu bagged Krishi Karman award for five consecutive years and others.

AIADMK Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami O Pannerselvam
