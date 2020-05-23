Amma canteens served food to 6 lakh in 58 days

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ever since the country went into lockdown, the 11 Amma canteens under Tiruchy City Corporation limits started serving food free of cost to the needy. In the 58 days from March 25 to May 21, the canteens served free food to about six lakh people.

The outlets which serve food at a nominal rate on normal days, started distributing it for free with the sponsorship by former MP P Kumar, ministers Vellamandi Natarajan and S Valarmathi. Banana farmers also donated about 60 bunches to the canteens.

“For the past three years, I have been living on streets in Srirangam. Devotees used to give me food or money. But due to lockdown, the movement of people reduced and I ran out of money. Amma canteen helped me pull through the hardship,” said Ambiswamy, a destitute.

Though more relaxation is in effect in lockdown 4.0, it has not affected the footfall at Amma canteens. Some of the canteen users opined that the crowd would reduce if the public transport is resumes. However, Corporation officials said that they would manage the increase in footfall if any in the coming days.

“If public transport is resumes, people will freely move to other places and have food in other eateries,” said K Andiappan, a resident working in tea shop.

He added that since he does not have enough money, he has his daily meal at Amma canteen.