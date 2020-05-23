Condemning arrest of RS Bharathi, chief Stalin says DMK will not be cowed down by false cases

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) President M.K.Stalin on Saturday condemned the arrest of the party's Organising Secretary and MP R.S.Bharathi, saying that DMK will not be cowed down by false cases.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said Bharathi had given an explanation to his speech made at a party office and also expressed regret.

Stalin said there are two cases in the Madras High Court to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered pertaining to the case.



Without taking that into account the AIADMK government led by Chief Minister K.Palaniswami has arrested Bharathi which is nothing but shameful, the DMP President said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Stalin said Bharathi had complained against corruption in the government and hence his arrest was to divert the attention.