No special classes to be held for 10th students amid COVID-19 lockdown: Tamil Nadu minister

By PTI

ERODE: Private schools should not hold special coaching classes for class X students to prepare them for the public examination scheduled for June, School Education and Sports Minister KA Sengottiyan said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters near Gobichettipalayam said that where he laid the foundation for bore-well, drainage works, among others, the Minister said that he has been getting information that some private schools were holding the special classes.

He said that this should not be conducted failing which the education department would seal the particular school and cancel the licence. "Only after the public examination, paper evaluation and publication of results would the schools in Tamil Nadu be re-opened," he said.

He said that after that, fresh admission for all classes should be conducted. If any school, be it private or government-aided and government school authorities, was involved in admission and collection of fees from the students, it would be pulled up, the Minister said.

He said that no school should collect fee prior to re-opening of schools. The Minister distributed coronavirus welfare measures and sanitisers to 21 panchayats.