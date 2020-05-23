STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No special classes to be held for 10th students amid COVID-19 lockdown: Tamil Nadu minister

State School Education and Sports Minister KA Sengottiyan said that he has been getting information that some private schools were holding the special classes.

Published: 23rd May 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Students attend digital classes at one of the govt schools

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

ERODE: Private schools should not hold special coaching classes for class X students to prepare them for the public examination scheduled for June, School Education and Sports Minister KA Sengottiyan said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters near Gobichettipalayam said that where he laid the foundation for bore-well, drainage works, among others, the Minister said that he has been getting information that some private schools were holding the special classes.

He said that this should not be conducted failing which the education department would seal the particular school and cancel the licence. "Only after the public examination, paper evaluation and publication of results would the schools in Tamil Nadu be re-opened," he said.

He said that after that, fresh admission for all classes should be conducted. If any school, be it private or government-aided and government school authorities, was involved in admission and collection of fees from the students, it would be pulled up, the Minister said.

He said that no school should collect fee prior to re-opening of schools. The Minister distributed coronavirus welfare measures and sanitisers to 21 panchayats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KA Sengottiyan TN 10th classes TN 10th students COVID19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu lockdown
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp